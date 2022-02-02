Recap: Central Garden & Pet Q1 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Central Garden & Pet CENT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

LIVE NOW ON YOUTUBE: Bear Market Survival Guide with Matt Maley. Click Here to Watch!

Central Garden & Pet beat estimated earnings by 1500.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.01, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $69.17 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 6.52% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Central Garden & Pet's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.24 1.02 0.92 -0.01 EPS Actual -0.06 1.37 1.32 0.29 Revenue Estimate 729.13M 922.87M 837.40M 555.53M Revenue Actual 739.13M 1.04B 935.25M 592.23M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.