Recap: Digi International Q1 Earnings

Digi International DGII reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Digi International beat estimated earnings by 24.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.29, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $11.11 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 10.96% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Digi International's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.06 EPS Actual 0.25 0.25 0.27 0.32 Revenue Estimate 77.20M 77.16M 74.01M 70.16M Revenue Actual 79.11M 79.08M 77.30M 73.15M

