Recap: Hawkins Q3 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Hawkins HWKN reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

LIVE NOW ON YOUTUBE: Bear Market Survival Guide with Matt Maley. Click Here to Watch!

Hawkins beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.4, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $44.12 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 4.75% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hawkins's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.79 0.70 0.26 0.31 EPS Actual 0.67 0.79 0.43 0.38 Revenue Estimate 176.32M 178.77M 150.39M 135.92M Revenue Actual 183.28M 181.24M 162.97M 142.93M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.