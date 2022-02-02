IDEXX Laboratories Stock Gains On Q4 Earnings Beat, Upbeat FY22 Outlook

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
IDEXX Laboratories Inc IDXX reported Q4 revenues of $801 million, an increase of 11% Y/Y on a reported basis and 10.5% on an organic basis, beating the consensus of $784.43 million.
Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)
- Fourth-quarter results reflect 13% reported and organic revenue gains in CAG Diagnostics recurring revenues.
- CAG Diagnostics capital instrument reported revenue growth of 18% (21% organic).
- Expanded cloud-based software capability, drove veterinary software, services, and diagnostic imaging systems revenue growth of 30% as reported and 13% organically.
- Q4 EPS was $1.89, a decrease of 6% Y/Y, and Comparable EPS was $1.83, up 12% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $1.71.
- The gross profit margin expanded slightly from 56.8% to 57%. The operating margin decreased from 25.7% to 24.9%.
- Guidance: IDEXX Laboratories expects FY22 revenue of $3.50 billion - $3.565 billion (consensus $3.54 billion), reflecting growth of 9% - 11% on a reported basis and 10% - 12% organically.
- The company forecasts 10.5% - 12% reported growth and 12% - 14% organic growth in CAG Diagnostics recurring revenues.
- The company also expects EPS of $9.27 - $9.59, compared to the consensus of $9.39.
- Price Action: IDXX shares are up 4.68% at $537.53 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.