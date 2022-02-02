Jim Cramer Says PayPal Has Lost All Credibility Following Q4 Results: 'It's A Disgrace'

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL is plummeting Wednesday after the company reported mixed financial results and issued weak guidance, but Jim Cramer thinks there is a larger underlying issue chasing buyers away from the stock.
"The reason why it's sinking the way that it is, is because people don't know what the multiple should be because the credibility of the company is so shot," Cramer said Wednesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street."
See Also: Why PayPal Shares Are Plunging Today
Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)
Cramer noted that he interviewed PayPal CEO Dan Schulman in November and thought that the company's outlook was promising. He was even adding to his PayPal position for the charitable trust around that time, citing "conviction in the fundamentals."
Cramer noted that PayPal now plans to adjust its customer acquisition and engagement strategy, which will hinder its ability to meet its longer-term customer account goals.
"Did I see this coming? Absolutely not," Cramer said, adding that he was "100% wrong" about PayPal.
He thinks PayPal sellers are willing to sell at any level because the company has lost all credibility. Money managers are likely saying "get that damn thing off my sheets, I never want to hear about PayPal again," Cramer said. "Their credibility is done, the stock is in half, they didn't tell us how slow things are — it's a disgrace."
PYPL Price Action: PayPal's 52-week high is $310.16. It's making new 52-week lows Wednesday.
The stock was down 24.91% at $132.02 at time of publication.
Photo: courtesy of PayPal.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.