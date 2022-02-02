Recap: Carpenter Tech Q2 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Carpenter Tech CRS reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Carpenter Tech beat estimated earnings by 6.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.58 versus an estimate of $-0.62, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $47.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.94% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Carpenter Tech's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.31 -0.50 -0.57 -0.64 EPS Actual -0.28 -0.28 -0.54 -0.61 Revenue Estimate 420.42M 372.81M 368.43M 362.79M Revenue Actual 387.60M 421.60M 351.90M 348.80M

