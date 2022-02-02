Why AMD Shares Are Trading Higher Today

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD is trading higher Wednesday after the company announced better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued guidance above estimates.

AMD reported quarterly earnings of 92 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 76 cents. The company reported quarterly revenue of $4.83 billion, which beat the estimate of $4.52 billion, representing an increase of 49% year-over-year.

"We expect another year of significant growth in 2022 as we ramp our current portfolio and launch our next generation of PC, gaming and data center products," said Lisa Su, president and CEO of AMD.

AMD expects first-quarter revenue to be between $4.9 billion and $5.1 billion versus the estimate of $4.32 billion. The company expects full-year 2022 revenue to total approximately $21.5 billion versus the estimate of $19.27 billion.

Keybanc analyst John Vinh maintained AMD with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $155 to $165.

Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann maintained AMD with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $180 to $200.

AMD Price Action: AMD has traded as low as $72.50 and as high as $164.45 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 12.5% at $131.40 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of AMD.