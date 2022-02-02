Recap: Panasonic Q3 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Panasonic PCRFY reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Panasonic missed estimated earnings by 23.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.21, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $784.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 4.32% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Panasonic's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.13 0.16 0.26 EPS Actual 0.30 0.30 0.14 0.33 Revenue Estimate 15.36B 14.80B 16.23B 16.92B Revenue Actual 15.85B 16.31B 17.16B 17.36B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.