Humana Q4 Bottom-Line Beats Expectations, Plans Cost Savings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Humana Inc HUM posts Q4 adjusted sales of $21.19 billion, missing the consensus of $21.23 billion.
Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)
- The benefits expense ratio decreased from 88.3% to 87.9%, and the operating cost ratio declined from 16.3% to 15.9%.
- Humana posted an adjusted EPS of $1.24, beating the consensus of $1.16 and a turnaround from a loss of $(2.30).
- The company says that FY21 earnings were impacted by the unmitigated COVID-19-related headwind of $1.00 EPS.
- Humana is committing to drive $1 billion of additional cost-saving, productivity initiatives for investment in Medicare Advantage business and further expansion of Healthcare Services capabilities.
- As a result, Humana anticipates that it will experience certain one-time restructuring charges in FY22 that will impact its GAAP results.
- Guidance: Humana expects FY22 GAAP EPS of at least $23.08, with adjusted EPS guidance of at least $24.00, versus the consensus of $23.85.
- Humana's EPS guidance contemplates an explicit COVID-19 related headwind of $1.00 per share.
- Price Action: HUM shares closed lower by 0.46% at $390.68 on Tuesday.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.