Thermo Fisher Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus, Clocks COVID-19 Revenue Of $2.45B

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO has posted Q4 revenues of $10.70 billion, up 1% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $9.29 billion.
- Organic revenue decreased 4%, acquisitions increased revenue by 6%, and currency translation decreased revenue by 1%.
- Organic growth from the base business was 8%. COVID-19 response revenue was $2.45 billion.
- Revenue from Life Sciences Solutions Segment declined 5% to $4.15 billion, Analytical Instruments Segment sales were up 5.4% to $1.72 billion, Specialty Diagnostics Segment revenues decreased 26.4% to $1.45 billion, and Laboratory Products & Services Segment sales were up 16% to $4.19 billion.
- Adjusted EPS decreased 7.8% to $6.54, ahead of the consensus of $5.26.
- Adjusted operating margin contracted from 33.3% a year ago to 29.5%.
- Price Action: TMO shares closed at $594.31 on Tuesday.
