Bio-Techne Clocks 17% Organic Revenue Growth In Q2, Announces $400M Share Buyback

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Bio-Techne Corporation TECH has posted Q2 FY22 sales of $269.3 million, up 20% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $266.57 million.
[LIVE NOW ON YOUTUBE] Click Here to Watch a FREE MASTERCLASS on the Ultimate Bear Market Survival Guide with Matt Maley! (register to get the recording if you cannot attend LIVE)
- Organic growth was 17% compared to the prior year, with acquisitions contributing 3% to revenue growth and foreign currency exchange having an immaterial impact.
- Adjusted EPS increased 16% Y/Y to $1.88, surpassing the consensus of $1.79.
- The Protein Sciences segment clocked sales of $205.0 million, up 19% (organic growth of 19%).
- The Protein Sciences segment's operating margin was 45.5% compared to 46.7% a year ago, impacted by strategic investments to support future growth.
- The Diagnostics and Genomics segment's sales increased 23% to $64.5 million, +23% Y/Y (organic growth of 7%), with acquisitions contributing 16% to revenue growth.
- The segment's operating margin was 16.9% compared to 15.5%, favorably impacted by volume leverage and product mix.
- Overall adjusted operating income increased 18% (22% reported) to $102.8 million, resulting in an adjusted operating margin of 38.3%.
- Share Repurchase: Bio-Techne also approved a new share repurchase program of up to $400 million. The new share repurchase program begins February 2, 2022, and replaces the previous program.
- Dividend: The Company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, payable on February 25, with a record date of February 11.
- Price Action: TECH shares closed at $376.41 on Monday.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.