EXCLUSIVE: Ammunition Firm AMMO Sees Q3 Sales To Increase Almost 290%

AMMO Inc POWW expects Q3 FY22 revenue of approximately $64.5 million, an estimated 288% Y/Y increase compared to $16.6 million in Q3 FY21.
The Company sees a 344% increase compared to the nine months ending December 31, 2020.
AMMO is a vertically integrated producer of ammunition and components. It also owns GunBroker.com, an online marketplace serving the firearms and shooting sports industries.
"As we noted in our recent guidance for the full year of fiscal 2022, we see little or no slowdown in demand for our ammunition or growth in our Gunbroker.com marketplace, and we continue to work diligently to meet the growing demand for all our products and services," said Fred Wagenhals, AMMO's CEO.
Why It's Important: The Company raised FY22 revenue guidance to $250 million from $210 million, with adjusted EBITDA of $80 million, up from $70 million. The Company had reaffirmed the guidance in January.
Price Action: POWW shares closed at $4.64 on Monday.
Image Courtesy: Company Website
