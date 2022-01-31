Recap: J&J Snack Foods Q1 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

J&J Snack Foods JJSF reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

J&J Snack Foods missed estimated earnings by 20.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.73, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $77.49 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.25, which was followed by a 3.15% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at J&J Snack Foods's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.28 0.79 0.12 0.20 EPS Actual 1.03 1.51 0.32 0.09 Revenue Estimate 311.94M 304.00M 241.02M 228.45M Revenue Actual 323.06M 324.34M 256.18M 241.00M

