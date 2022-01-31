Recap: AGNC Investment Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

AGNC Investment AGNC reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AGNC Investment beat estimated earnings by 10.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.75 versus an estimate of $0.68, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $64.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 0.18% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AGNC Investment's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.65 0.66 0.63 0.65 EPS Actual 0.75 0.76 0.76 0.75 Revenue Estimate 285.17M 329.67M 298.80M 362.11M Revenue Actual 279.00M 232.00M 528.00M 183.00M

