Recap: Tompkins Financial Q4 Earnings

Tompkins Financial (AMEX:TMP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tompkins Financial missed estimated earnings by 11.92%, reporting an EPS of $1.33 versus an estimate of $1.51, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $378.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 0.49% increase in the share price the next day.

