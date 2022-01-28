Earnings Scheduled For January 28, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.97 per share on revenue of $11.95 billion.

• Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $761.00 million.

• Moog Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:MOG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $710.58 million.

• The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $39.32 million.

• Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $59.77 million.

• Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $13.15 billion.

• Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion.

• VF (NYSE:VFC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $3.61 billion.

• Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.96 per share on revenue of $13.25 billion.

• Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion.

• Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $127.70 million.

• Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.

• Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $62.76 million.

• Provident Finl Services (NYSE:PFS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $92.64 million.

• Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $93.02 million.

• Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $3.73 billion.

• Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion.

• Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $29.01 billion.

• Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $412.77 million.

• Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.10 per share on revenue of $44.80 billion.

• WisdomTree Inv (NASDAQ:WETF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $77.69 million.

