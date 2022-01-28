 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For January 28, 2022
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2022 3:56am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For January 28, 2022

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.97 per share on revenue of $11.95 billion.

• Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $761.00 million.

Check out these penny stocks insiders are buying

• Moog Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:MOG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $710.58 million.

• The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $39.32 million.

• Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $59.77 million.

• Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $13.15 billion.

• Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion.

• VF (NYSE:VFC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $3.61 billion.

• Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.96 per share on revenue of $13.25 billion.

• Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion.

• Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $127.70 million.

• Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.

• Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $62.76 million.

• Provident Finl Services (NYSE:PFS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $92.64 million.

• Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $93.02 million.

• Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $3.73 billion.

• Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion.

• Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $29.01 billion.

• Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $412.77 million.

• Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.10 per share on revenue of $44.80 billion.

• WisdomTree Inv (NASDAQ:WETF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $77.69 million.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ALV + ABTX)

Earnings Preview: Allegiance Bancshares
Earnings Outlook For Autoliv
Autoliv's Debt Overview
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Autoliv
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com