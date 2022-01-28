Taro Pharmaceutical: Q3 Earnings Insights
Taro Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TARO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Taro Pharmaceutical Indus missed estimated earnings by 23.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.7 versus an estimate of $0.91, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $1.15 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.36, which was followed by a 7.14% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Taro Pharmaceutical Indus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.02
|0.84
|0.92
|1.01
|EPS Actual
|0.66
|1.09
|0.81
|0.86
|Revenue Estimate
|153.23M
|137.23M
|147.33M
|152.63M
|Revenue Actual
|131.99M
|147.11M
|148.35M
|140.15M
