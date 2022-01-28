Taro Pharmaceutical: Q3 Earnings Insights

Taro Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TARO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Taro Pharmaceutical Indus missed estimated earnings by 23.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.7 versus an estimate of $0.91, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1.15 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.36, which was followed by a 7.14% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Taro Pharmaceutical Indus's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1.02 0.84 0.92 1.01 EPS Actual 0.66 1.09 0.81 0.86 Revenue Estimate 153.23M 137.23M 147.33M 152.63M Revenue Actual 131.99M 147.11M 148.35M 140.15M

