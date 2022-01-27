Western Alliance: Q4 Earnings Insights
Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Western Alliance beat estimated earnings by 1.3%, reporting an EPS of $2.34 versus an estimate of $2.31, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $222.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 2.33% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Western Alliance's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.22
|1.96
|1.47
|1.32
|EPS Actual
|2.30
|2.29
|1.90
|1.93
|Revenue Estimate
|535.86M
|494.03M
|338.05M
|318.74M
|Revenue Actual
|548.50M
|506.50M
|337.00M
|338.60M
