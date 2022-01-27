Recap: Strattec Security Q2 Earnings
Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Strattec Security beat estimated earnings by 31.82%, reporting an EPS of $0.87 versus an estimate of $0.66, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $14.45 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.67, which was followed by a 8.51% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Strattec Security's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.70
|1.04
|1.40
|1.22
|EPS Actual
|0.03
|0.75
|1.15
|1.59
|Revenue Estimate
|108.04M
|122.73M
|122.73M
|118.97M
|Revenue Actual
|100.34M
|110.06M
|121.64M
|127.36M
