Recap: Strattec Security Q2 Earnings

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Strattec Security beat estimated earnings by 31.82%, reporting an EPS of $0.87 versus an estimate of $0.66, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $14.45 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.67, which was followed by a 8.51% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Strattec Security's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.70 1.04 1.40 1.22 EPS Actual 0.03 0.75 1.15 1.59 Revenue Estimate 108.04M 122.73M 122.73M 118.97M Revenue Actual 100.34M 110.06M 121.64M 127.36M

