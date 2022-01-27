John B Sanfilippo & Son: Q2 Earnings Insights
John B Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
John B Sanfilippo & Son missed estimated earnings by 19.15%, reporting an EPS of $1.14 versus an estimate of $1.41, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $19.63 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 0.62% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at John B Sanfilippo & Son's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.39
|1.15
|1.18
|1.43
|EPS Actual
|1.51
|1.07
|1.27
|1.72
|Revenue Estimate
|218.00M
|198.20M
|202.70M
|236.10M
|Revenue Actual
|226.33M
|206.74M
|207.89M
|233.57M
