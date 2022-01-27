John B Sanfilippo & Son: Q2 Earnings Insights

John B Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

John B Sanfilippo & Son missed estimated earnings by 19.15%, reporting an EPS of $1.14 versus an estimate of $1.41, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $19.63 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 0.62% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at John B Sanfilippo & Son's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.39 1.15 1.18 1.43 EPS Actual 1.51 1.07 1.27 1.72 Revenue Estimate 218.00M 198.20M 202.70M 236.10M Revenue Actual 226.33M 206.74M 207.89M 233.57M

