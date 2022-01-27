Recap: Axos Financial Q2 Earnings
Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Axos Financial beat estimated earnings by 6.12%, reporting an EPS of $1.04 versus an estimate of $0.98, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $13.54 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 1.71% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Axos Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.88
|0.87
|0.86
|0.83
|EPS Actual
|1.03
|0.92
|0.92
|0.94
|Revenue Estimate
|166.73M
|160.21M
|158.35M
|156.64M
|Revenue Actual
|173.34M
|158.46M
|159.56M
|162.81M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings