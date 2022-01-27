Recap: Axos Financial Q2 Earnings

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Axos Financial beat estimated earnings by 6.12%, reporting an EPS of $1.04 versus an estimate of $0.98, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $13.54 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 1.71% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Axos Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.88 0.87 0.86 0.83 EPS Actual 1.03 0.92 0.92 0.94 Revenue Estimate 166.73M 160.21M 158.35M 156.64M Revenue Actual 173.34M 158.46M 159.56M 162.81M

