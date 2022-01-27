Recap: Olin Q4 Earnings
Olin (NYSE:OLN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Olin missed estimated earnings by 22.86%, reporting an EPS of $1.89 versus an estimate of $2.45, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $776.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.37, which was followed by a 9.37% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Olin's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.01
|1.36
|1.28
|-0.09
|EPS Actual
|2.38
|2.26
|1.54
|-0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|2.35B
|2.10B
|1.93B
|1.45B
|Revenue Actual
|2.34B
|2.22B
|1.92B
|1.65B
