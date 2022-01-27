Recap: Stryker Q4 Earnings
Stryker (NYSE:SYK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Stryker missed estimated earnings by 0.37%, reporting an EPS of $2.71 versus an estimate of $2.72, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $439.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.88% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Stryker's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.28
|2.12
|1.99
|2.55
|EPS Actual
|2.20
|2.25
|1.93
|2.81
|Revenue Estimate
|4.24B
|4.13B
|3.95B
|4.33B
|Revenue Actual
|4.16B
|4.29B
|3.95B
|4.26B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
