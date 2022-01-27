 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

LyondellBasell Industries's Earnings Outlook
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 10:03am   Comments
Share:
LyondellBasell Industries's Earnings Outlook

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-01-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that LyondellBasell Industries will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $4.02.

LyondellBasell Industries bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.44, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LyondellBasell Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 5.69 5.11 2.59 1.36
EPS Actual 5.25 6.13 3.18 2.19
Price Change % -3.65% -1.19% -3.49% -1.71%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries were trading at $93.03 as of January 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.7%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (LYB)

What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About LyondellBasell Industries
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 18, 2022
Where LyondellBasell Industries Stands With Analysts
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 10, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings