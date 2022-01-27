Recap: Towne Bank Q4 Earnings
Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Earnings
Towne Bank missed estimated earnings by 9.84%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.61, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $11.43 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.64% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Towne Bank's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.67
|0.68
|0.63
|0.54
|EPS Actual
|0.69
|0.77
|0.95
|0.69
|Revenue Estimate
|161.69M
|167.46M
|164.84M
|160.01M
|Revenue Actual
|170.08M
|167.32M
|182.51M
|171.85M
