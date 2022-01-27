 Skip to main content

Why Intel Shares Are Trading Lower Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 27, 2022 9:05am   Comments
Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) is trading lower Thursday morning after the company announced its fourth-quarter financial results and issued earnings guidance below estimates. 

Intel reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.09 per share, which beat the 90 cent estimate. The company reported quarterly revenue of $19.5 billion, which beat the estimate of $18.32 billion. 

Intel said it expects first-quarter earnings of 80 cents per share versus the estimate of 86 cents per share. The company expects revenue of $18.3 billion versus the estimate of $17.62 billion. 

"Our disciplined focus on execution across technology development, manufacturing, and our traditional and emerging businesses is reflected in our results. We remain committed to driving long-term, sustainable growth as we relentlessly execute our IDM 2.0 strategy," said Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel.

Following the company's results, Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained Intel with a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $55 to $53.

See Also: 26 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

INTC Price Action: Intel has traded as low as $47.87 and as high as $68.49 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 2.81% at $50.29 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Intel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

