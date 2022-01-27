Recap: Mastercard Q4 Earnings
Mastercard (NYSE:MA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Mastercard beat estimated earnings by 6.33%, reporting an EPS of $2.35 versus an estimate of $2.21, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $1.10 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 0.75% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Mastercard's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.19
|1.72
|1.57
|1.52
|EPS Actual
|2.37
|1.95
|1.74
|1.64
|Revenue Estimate
|4.95B
|4.34B
|3.99B
|4.00B
|Revenue Actual
|4.99B
|4.53B
|4.16B
|4.12B
