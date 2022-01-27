ConnectOne Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights
ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ConnectOne Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 3.95%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.76, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $9.09 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 1.63% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ConnectOne Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.72
|0.71
|0.67
|0.54
|EPS Actual
|0.80
|0.81
|0.82
|0.64
|Revenue Estimate
|64.66M
|61.99M
|61.71M
|60.54M
|Revenue Actual
|68.25M
|63.01M
|61.16M
|61.37M
