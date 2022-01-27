 Skip to main content

Conmed Posts Mixed Bag Q4 Earnings, Issues FY22 Outlook
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 8:08am   Comments
Conmed Posts Mixed Bag Q4 Earnings, Issues FY22 Outlook

CONMED Corporation (NYSE: CNMD) reported Q4 FY21 adjusted EPS of $1.07, compared to $0.84 a year ago, and better than the consensus of $1.06.

  • Sales for the quarter rose 8.4% Y/Y to $273.97 million, missing the consensus of $278.76 million.
  • Domestic revenue increased 5.0% Y/Y, and International revenue increased 12.7% as reported and 14.3% in constant currency.
  • The gross margin improved from 53.6% to 56.9%, and the operating margin increased from 9.8% to 13.6%.
  • "Our 2021 financial performance finished favorably against the expectations we set at the beginning of the year despite the challenging environment," noted Curt Hartman, CONMED's Chair of the Board, President & CEO.
  • Guidance: Looking forward to FY22, CONMED expects adjusted earnings of $3.60 - $3.85 per share (consensus of $3.74) and revenues of $1.075 billion - $1.125 billion, compared to the consensus of $1.11 billion.
  • Price Action: CNMD shares are up 1.74% at $124.00 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

