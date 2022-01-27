A.O. Smith: Q4 Earnings Insights
A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 06:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Also check out these insider trades in penny stocks
Earnings
A.O. Smith beat estimated earnings by 12.99%, reporting an EPS of $0.87 versus an estimate of $0.77, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $161.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 3.37% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at A.O. Smith's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.68
|0.64
|0.57
|0.58
|EPS Actual
|0.79
|0.73
|0.60
|0.74
|Revenue Estimate
|852.25M
|811.54M
|768.34M
|769.03M
|Revenue Actual
|914.60M
|859.80M
|769.00M
|834.50M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News