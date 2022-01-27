Valero Energy: Q4 Earnings Insights
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Also check out these insider trades in penny stocks
Earnings
Valero Energy beat estimated earnings by 44.44%, reporting an EPS of $2.47 versus an estimate of $1.71, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $19.30 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.28, which was followed by a 1.23% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Valero Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.94
|0.50
|-1.89
|-1.42
|EPS Actual
|1.22
|0.48
|-1.73
|-1.06
|Revenue Estimate
|24.55B
|22.57B
|18.65B
|16.21B
|Revenue Actual
|29.52B
|27.75B
|20.81B
|16.60B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News