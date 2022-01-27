Valero Energy: Q4 Earnings Insights

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.



Valero Energy beat estimated earnings by 44.44%, reporting an EPS of $2.47 versus an estimate of $1.71, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $19.30 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.28, which was followed by a 1.23% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Valero Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.94 0.50 -1.89 -1.42 EPS Actual 1.22 0.48 -1.73 -1.06 Revenue Estimate 24.55B 22.57B 18.65B 16.21B Revenue Actual 29.52B 27.75B 20.81B 16.60B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.