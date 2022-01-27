 Skip to main content

SAP: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 4:38am   Comments
SAP: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

SAP (NYSE:SAP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 01:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SAP beat estimated earnings by 13.9%, reporting an EPS of $2.13 versus an estimate of $1.87, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $138.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.52, which was followed by a 1.66% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SAP's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.53 1.45 1.13 1.97
EPS Actual 2.05 2.11 1.69 2.01
Revenue Estimate 7.93B 7.94B 7.67B 9.01B
Revenue Actual 8.07B 8.03B 7.66B 8.99B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

SAP management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $2.13 and $2.13 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 0.0% in quarter-over-quarter growth for SAP, a bearish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

