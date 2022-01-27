Capital Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Capital Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 4.41%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.68, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $1.87 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19, which was followed by a 4.88% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Capital Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.60 0.48 0.56 0.57 EPS Actual 0.79 0.68 0.65 0.71 Revenue Estimate 40.57M 36.40M 41.47M 41.07M Revenue Actual 44.66M 40.99M 38.40M 45.15M

