Capital Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights
Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Capital Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 4.41%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.68, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $1.87 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19, which was followed by a 4.88% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Capital Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.60
|0.48
|0.56
|0.57
|EPS Actual
|0.79
|0.68
|0.65
|0.71
|Revenue Estimate
|40.57M
|36.40M
|41.47M
|41.07M
|Revenue Actual
|44.66M
|40.99M
|38.40M
|45.15M
