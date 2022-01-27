Recap: Packaging Corp of America Q4 Earnings
Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Packaging Corp of America beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $2.76 versus an estimate of $2.07, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $329.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.35, which was followed by a 1.58% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Packaging Corp of America's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.34
|1.77
|1.46
|1.42
|EPS Actual
|2.69
|2.17
|1.77
|1.33
|Revenue Estimate
|1.93B
|1.77B
|1.71B
|1.73B
|Revenue Actual
|2.00B
|1.88B
|1.81B
|1.71B
