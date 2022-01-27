Equity Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Insights

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Equity Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 5.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.61 versus an estimate of $0.58, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $2.35 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 3.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Equity Bancshares's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.69 0.62 0.56 0.54 EPS Actual 0.80 1.03 0.65 0.67 Revenue Estimate 39.58M 37.91M 38.51M 38.18M Revenue Actual 46.42M 43.73M 38.45M 44.06M

