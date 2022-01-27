Equity Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Insights
Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Equity Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 5.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.61 versus an estimate of $0.58, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $2.35 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 3.37% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Equity Bancshares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.69
|0.62
|0.56
|0.54
|EPS Actual
|0.80
|1.03
|0.65
|0.67
|Revenue Estimate
|39.58M
|37.91M
|38.51M
|38.18M
|Revenue Actual
|46.42M
|43.73M
|38.45M
|44.06M
