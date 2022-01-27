NBT Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

NBT Bancorp reported in-line EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.86, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $8.07 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 3.71% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NBT Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.80 0.77 0.72 0.69 EPS Actual 0.86 0.92 0.91 0.85 Revenue Estimate 119.41M 117.28M 118.74M 115.20M Revenue Actual 118.00M 118.49M 116.09M 118.22M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.