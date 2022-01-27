NBT Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights
NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Also check out these big stocks insiders are buying
Earnings
NBT Bancorp reported in-line EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.86, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $8.07 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 3.71% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NBT Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.80
|0.77
|0.72
|0.69
|EPS Actual
|0.86
|0.92
|0.91
|0.85
|Revenue Estimate
|119.41M
|117.28M
|118.74M
|115.20M
|Revenue Actual
|118.00M
|118.49M
|116.09M
|118.22M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News