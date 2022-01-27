Recap: Calix Q4 Earnings
Calix (NYSE:CALX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Calix beat estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.24, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $6.39 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 8.54% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Calix's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.28
|0.27
|0.19
|0.33
|EPS Actual
|0.35
|0.38
|0.39
|0.45
|Revenue Estimate
|167.59M
|161.52M
|150.46M
|159.52M
|Revenue Actual
|172.23M
|168.67M
|162.07M
|170.03M
