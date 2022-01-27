Recap: Calix Q4 Earnings

Calix (NYSE:CALX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Also check out these big stocks insiders are buying

Earnings

Calix beat estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.24, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $6.39 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 8.54% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Calix's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.27 0.19 0.33 EPS Actual 0.35 0.38 0.39 0.45 Revenue Estimate 167.59M 161.52M 150.46M 159.52M Revenue Actual 172.23M 168.67M 162.07M 170.03M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.