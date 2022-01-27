Recap: Spirit of Texas Bancshare Q4 Earnings
Spirit of Texas Bancshare (NASDAQ:STXB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Also check out these big stocks insiders are buying
Earnings
Spirit of Texas Bancshare reported in-line EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.55, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $5.87 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.04% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Spirit of Texas Bancshare's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.58
|0.53
|0.44
|0.41
|EPS Actual
|0.59
|0.70
|0.58
|0.72
|Revenue Estimate
|32.66M
|32.01M
|31.01M
|32.45M
|Revenue Actual
|31.39M
|33.56M
|30.46M
|38.65M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News