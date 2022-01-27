Recap: Spirit of Texas Bancshare Q4 Earnings

Spirit of Texas Bancshare (NASDAQ:STXB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Spirit of Texas Bancshare reported in-line EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.55, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $5.87 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.04% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Spirit of Texas Bancshare's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.58 0.53 0.44 0.41 EPS Actual 0.59 0.70 0.58 0.72 Revenue Estimate 32.66M 32.01M 31.01M 32.45M Revenue Actual 31.39M 33.56M 30.46M 38.65M

