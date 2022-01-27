Recap: First Bank Q4 Earnings
First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
First Bank reported in-line EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.42, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $1.82 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 0.81% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First Bank's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.42
|0.39
|0.34
|0.31
|EPS Actual
|0.47
|0.45
|0.49
|0.31
|Revenue Estimate
|20.43M
|20.17M
|19.83M
|18.27M
|Revenue Actual
|22.68M
|21.76M
|22.35M
|21.04M
