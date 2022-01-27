Recap: Horizon Bancorp Q4 Earnings
Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:35 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Horizon Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 1.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.53, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $551.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.65% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Horizon Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.44
|0.44
|0.40
|0.40
|EPS Actual
|0.52
|0.50
|0.44
|0.52
|Revenue Estimate
|59.38M
|56.77M
|58.95M
|58.78M
|Revenue Actual
|62.59M
|57.84M
|56.41M
|63.35M
