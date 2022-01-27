Recap: Horizon Bancorp Q4 Earnings

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:35 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Horizon Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 1.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.53, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $551.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.65% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Horizon Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.44 0.40 0.40 EPS Actual 0.52 0.50 0.44 0.52 Revenue Estimate 59.38M 56.77M 58.95M 58.78M Revenue Actual 62.59M 57.84M 56.41M 63.35M

