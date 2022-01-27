Recap: Raymond James Financial Q1 Earnings
Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:20 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Raymond James Financial beat estimated earnings by 20.45%, reporting an EPS of $2.12 versus an estimate of $1.76, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $559.00 million from the same period last year.
Also check out these big stocks insiders are buying
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.35, which was followed by a 0.29% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Raymond James Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.71
|2.33
|2.18
|1.72
|EPS Actual
|2.06
|2.74
|2.51
|2.24
|Revenue Estimate
|2.54B
|2.37B
|2.29B
|2.09B
|Revenue Actual
|2.69B
|2.47B
|2.37B
|2.22B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News