Recap: Raymond James Financial Q1 Earnings

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:20 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Raymond James Financial beat estimated earnings by 20.45%, reporting an EPS of $2.12 versus an estimate of $1.76, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $559.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.35, which was followed by a 0.29% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Raymond James Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.71 2.33 2.18 1.72 EPS Actual 2.06 2.74 2.51 2.24 Revenue Estimate 2.54B 2.37B 2.29B 2.09B Revenue Actual 2.69B 2.47B 2.37B 2.22B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.