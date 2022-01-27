Recap: SLM Q4 Earnings

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SLM beat estimated earnings by 8.25%, reporting an EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of $0.97, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $463.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Also check out these big stocks insiders are buying

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 2.86% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SLM's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.37 1.07 0.35 EPS Actual 0.24 0.45 1.77 1.15 Revenue Estimate 343.66M 335.50M 322.35M 372.53M Revenue Actual 357.52M 338.78M 331.11M 366.54M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.