Recap: SLM Q4 Earnings
SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SLM beat estimated earnings by 8.25%, reporting an EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of $0.97, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $463.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 2.86% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SLM's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.19
|0.37
|1.07
|0.35
|EPS Actual
|0.24
|0.45
|1.77
|1.15
|Revenue Estimate
|343.66M
|335.50M
|322.35M
|372.53M
|Revenue Actual
|357.52M
|338.78M
|331.11M
|366.54M
