Recap: Aspen Technology Q2 Earnings

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Earnings

Aspen Technology missed estimated earnings by 6.98%, reporting an EPS of $1.2 versus an estimate of $1.29, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $62.36 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 3.17% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Aspen Technology's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.65 1.47 1.11 1.17 EPS Actual 0.77 1.53 1.05 2.04 Revenue Estimate 124.07M 208.14M 169.39M 174.71M Revenue Actual 136.02M 197.96M 162.73M 233.72M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Aspen Technology management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $5.23 and $5.39 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 342.5% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Aspen Technology, a bullish signal to many investors.

