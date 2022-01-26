Univest Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights
Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Earnings
Univest Financial missed estimated earnings by 3.28%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.61, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $2.06 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 1.05% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Univest Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.6
|0.66
|0.52
|EPS Actual
|0.7
|0.71
|1.11
|0.92
|Revenue Estimate
|64.47M
|65.94M
|64.66M
|63.33M
|Revenue Actual
|69.24M
|66.99M
|68.66M
|64.66M
