Recap: MKS Instruments Q4 Earnings
MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Earnings
MKS Instruments beat estimated earnings by 5.59%, reporting an EPS of $3.02 versus an estimate of $2.86, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $103.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.99% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MKS Instruments's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.77
|2.95
|2.20
|2.02
|EPS Actual
|2.79
|3.02
|2.56
|2.34
|Revenue Estimate
|725.44M
|742.24M
|652.22M
|602.98M
|Revenue Actual
|741.90M
|749.90M
|693.90M
|660.20M
