Recap: MKS Instruments Q4 Earnings

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MKS Instruments beat estimated earnings by 5.59%, reporting an EPS of $3.02 versus an estimate of $2.86, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $103.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.99% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MKS Instruments's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 2.77 2.95 2.20 2.02 EPS Actual 2.79 3.02 2.56 2.34 Revenue Estimate 725.44M 742.24M 652.22M 602.98M Revenue Actual 741.90M 749.90M 693.90M 660.20M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.