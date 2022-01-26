 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Visa's Earnings Outlook
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 10:46am   Comments
Share:
Visa's Earnings Outlook

Visa (NYSE:V) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-01-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Visa will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.70.

Visa bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 6.92% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Visa's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.54 1.34 1.27 1.28
EPS Actual 1.62 1.49 1.38 1.42
Price Change % -6.92% -1.59% 1.54% -2.51%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Visa were trading at $202.0 as of January 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.23%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (V)

Amex CEO Says Company Looking Into Crypto Rewards, But No Plans For Crypto-Linked Cards
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
5 Dow Jones Stocks With Earnings To Watch This Week
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Visa
Visa Cracks Down On Cashless ATMs At Cannabis Dispensaries
Stitch Fix Appoints Sachin Dhawan As Chief Technology Officer
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings