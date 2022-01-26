Recap: Rollins Q4 Earnings
Rollins (NYSE:ROL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Rollins missed estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.15, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $64.05 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.74% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Rollins's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.20
|0.18
|0.11
|0.13
|EPS Actual
|0.19
|0.20
|0.14
|0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|645.84M
|613.94M
|518.25M
|530.20M
|Revenue Actual
|650.20M
|638.20M
|535.55M
|536.29M
