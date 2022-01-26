 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Rollins Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 7:42am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Rollins Q4 Earnings

 

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Rollins missed estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.15, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $64.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.74% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rollins's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.20 0.18 0.11 0.13
EPS Actual 0.19 0.20 0.14 0.13
Revenue Estimate 645.84M 613.94M 518.25M 530.20M
Revenue Actual 650.20M 638.20M 535.55M 536.29M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ROL)

Earnings Scheduled For January 26, 2022
A Preview Of Rollins's Earnings
Will Chart Analysts Notice Bad Omen on Rollins's Chart
If You Invested $1000 Over The Past 20 Years In This Stock, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com