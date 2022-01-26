Recap: New York Community Q4 Earnings

New York Community (NYSE:NYCB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

New York Community reported in-line EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.31, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $14.08 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.33% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at New York Community's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.30 0.27 0.26 EPS Actual 0.31 0.33 0.29 0.27 Revenue Estimate 331.72M 321.91M 309.42M 301.85M Revenue Actual 318.00M 331.00M 317.66M 307.92M

