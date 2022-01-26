Recap: New York Community Q4 Earnings
New York Community (NYSE:NYCB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
New York Community reported in-line EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.31, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $14.08 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.33% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at New York Community's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.32
|0.30
|0.27
|0.26
|EPS Actual
|0.31
|0.33
|0.29
|0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|331.72M
|321.91M
|309.42M
|301.85M
|Revenue Actual
|318.00M
|331.00M
|317.66M
|307.92M
