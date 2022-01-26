Corning: Q4 Earnings Insights
Corning (NYSE:GLW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 07:15 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Corning beat estimated earnings by 3.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.52, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $386.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 3.25% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Corning's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.58
|0.51
|0.43
|0.48
|EPS Actual
|0.56
|0.53
|0.45
|0.52
|Revenue Estimate
|3.63B
|3.40B
|3.13B
|3.19B
|Revenue Actual
|3.64B
|3.50B
|3.26B
|3.33B
