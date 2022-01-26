 Skip to main content

Recap: AT&T Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022
Recap: AT&T Q4 Earnings

 

AT&T (NYSE:T) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 06:28 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AT&T beat estimated earnings by 2.63%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.76, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $4.73 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 1.05% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AT&T's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.78 0.79 0.78 0.73
EPS Actual 0.87 0.89 0.86 0.75
Revenue Estimate 39.14B 42.64B 42.69B 44.55B
Revenue Actual 39.92B 44.05B 43.94B 45.69B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

