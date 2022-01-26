Recap: AT&T Q4 Earnings
AT&T (NYSE:T) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 06:28 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AT&T beat estimated earnings by 2.63%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.76, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $4.73 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 1.05% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AT&T's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.78
|0.79
|0.78
|0.73
|EPS Actual
|0.87
|0.89
|0.86
|0.75
|Revenue Estimate
|39.14B
|42.64B
|42.69B
|44.55B
|Revenue Actual
|39.92B
|44.05B
|43.94B
|45.69B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
